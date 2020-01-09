New exhibit to open at Beverley Street Studio School Gallery in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - An art exhibit in the Shenandoah Valley was created with the purpose of offering a new perspective. Curators are setting up the show called “VA Made: Mediation Across Media”.
The multi-dimensional works were created in Virginia by 29 different artists. They are arranged in configurations to encourage people to view them as a concept and not individual items.
The free, public exhibit opens Friday night at 5:30 p.m. at Staunton’s Beverley Street Studio School Gallery.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.