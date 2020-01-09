January chills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold start to the work and school day. Partly sunny skies will blanket the region with near seasonal temperatures. As clouds increase tonight, overnight lows will not be as cold. A southerly flow will gradually warm conditions Friday into the weekend. Meanwhile, a developing system to our west will slowly track east, and eventually spread rain across the region later Saturday and early Sunday. Near record temperatures will be with us this Weekend. More above normal temperatures are expected next week.