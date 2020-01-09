January chills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold start to the work and school day. Partly sunny skies will blanket the region with near seasonal temperatures. As clouds increase tonight, overnight lows will not be as cold. A southerly flow will gradually warm conditions Friday into the weekend. Meanwhile, a developing system to our west will slowly track east, and eventually spread rain across the region later Saturday and early Sunday. Near record temperatures will be with us this Weekend. More above normal temperatures are expected next week.
Today: Partly sunny and chilly, High: low 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold, Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy and milder, High low 30s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Early rain, then clearing, High: around 70...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 60...Low: low 40
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s
