Governor Northam delivers State of the Commonwealth Address

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says the changes in the General Assembly reflect the changes in the state. The Democrat delivered his state of the commonwealth address in Richmond on Wednesday.
In his speech, Northam discussed the special session he called last year following the deadly shooting in Virginia Beach. He proposed eight common-sense gun measures, but no action was taken.
Northam says that is what pushed Virginians to change the legislature. “These are mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends, and little children. Virginians have had enough of the vigils and the funerals, enough of the mourning. They made that clear at the ballot box.”
Northam also discussed other accomplishments and issues including bringing the amazon two headquarters to northern Virginia investing in broadband and additional funding for affordable housing.
