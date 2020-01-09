Girl Scouts kick off 2020 online cookie sales & release new recipe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It is about to get easier than ever to get your fix of Girl Scout cookies. The selling season has just started, and this year there are some big changes.
Scouts will now be able to take online orders, or you can use an app to figure out where the closest sale is. There are some other changes you might notice about your favorite cookies too, like a new recipe.
“Now we have switched bakers for Charlottesville and we have a new bakery. There are some new cookies, like lemon ups, and we have a new s’mores, but it's basically the same thing. And we're doing a lot of online orders now,” Molly Miller, with Troop 559, said.
The cookies are formerly known as ‘caramel delights’ have also made a change, they are back to their traditional name of Samoas.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.