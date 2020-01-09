CPD warn community about recent incidents in University, Corner areas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are asking people to stay vigilant following three bizarre incidents in university areas that may or may not be related.
On Thursday, officers responded to a reported breaking and entering call on 14th Street, after the person who lived there refused to let him in. Then, last week, several people reported a suspicious man loitering in the area 17th St Street NW, Chancellor Street, and Madison Avenue in a gold minivan.
In December, a man snuck into an apartment near Preston Avenue through an unlocked window. If you see anything suspicious, call the police.
01/09/2020 Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA- The Charlottesville Police Department wants to make the public is aware of recent incidents that have occurred in the University and Corner areas.
In December 2019, during the late-night hours, a man entered an apartment through an unlocked window in the area of Preston Avenue. The witness described the male as a 60-year-old white male, 5'7"-5'8", thin build with a "beer belly," and thinning gray hair.
In the last week, several citizens have seen a male loitering in the area 17th St Street NW, Chancellor Street, and Madison Avenue in a gold minivan. He has been seen multiple times during the morning, day, and evening hours. In one instance, he knocked on the door of a sorority house but did not gain entry. Witnesses describe him as a 40 to a 50-year-old white male, 5'7"-5'8", with a long grey beard, and thin build.
On January 9, 2020, CPD officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress on 14th Street NW. The victim advised that a white male knocked on the door and asked to come into the apartment. The resident refused and closed the door when he tried to step inside. The male then looked in a window and tried to enter through another door. He is described as a white male, 5'7" -5" 8", with short blonde hair, and a thin, non-athletic build.
At this time, it is not known if these incidents are related. The Charlottesville Police Department asks that citizens remain vigilant. If you need immediate assistance, please dial 911.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective R Wright at (434) 970-3280 or CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available through CrimeStoppers for information leading to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.