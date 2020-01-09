CPD warn community about recent incidents in University, Corner areas

On January 9, 2020, CPD officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress on 14th Street NW. The victim advised that a white male knocked on the door and asked to come into the apartment. The resident refused and closed the door when he tried to step inside. The male then looked in a window and tried to enter through another door. He is described as a white male, 5'7" -5" 8", with short blonde hair, and a thin, non-athletic build.