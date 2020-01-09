CFD’s Deputy Chief Joe Powers sworn in alongside three recruit academy graduates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Department has a new deputy chief and three new firefighters on the force. On Thursday, Deputy Chief Joe Powers was officially sworn in alongside graduates of Recruit Academy #4 - Colton Duprey, Ryan Kuhns, and Colton Mays.
Powers will head up CFD’s brand-new Community Risk Reduction Section.
“I think it’s a really great opportunity to serve the citizens of Charlottesville and provide some really good support to the firefighters and the fire service professionals in the fire department. I’m looking forward to making some good partnerships and good connections over the coming weeks and months,” Powers said
Powers will also work with the city’s business community to help owners manage their risk for fire and other emergencies.
