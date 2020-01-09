CACF: 83 Charlottesville-area nonprofits receive total $655K in grants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville-area nonprofits are feeling a little better when it comes to money.
The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation (CACF) says 83 local nonprofits have received a combined $655,000 in grants.
ReadyKids, Charlottesville Pride Community Network, and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia are just a few organizations on the receiving end of the grants.
"Philanthropy and service organizations and programs and activities really make this region vibrant and caring and fun for the people who live here. And these grants, in particular, and the philanthropy that happens by Dave Matthews Band is really critical," CACF President & CEO Brennan Gould said.
The Dave Matthews Band’s Bamaworks focuses on issues related to children, education, arts and culture, vulnerable populations and the environment.
The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation connects philanthropists with nonprofits.
