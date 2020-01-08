UVa’s Daryl Dike Declares for 2020 MLS Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Daryl Dike is leaving Virginia after a stellar sophomore season.
Dike has signed a contract with MLS and has made himself eligible for Thursday’s MLS SuperDraft.
Dike is projected to be one of the top players selected.
Dike had 10 goals and eight assists this past season leading the 'Hoos to the College Cup finals.
The Oklahoma native has 15 goals and nine assists in 36 matches during his two seasons at Virginia.
Expansion teams Inter Miami and Nashville SC have the first two picks in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.
