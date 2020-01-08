Staunton event to discuss Pres. Wilson’s connection to Skopje

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The cities of Staunton and Skopje are sharing a unique relationship.
Staunton’s mayor and the president of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum are giving a talk next week about their recent trip to North Macedonia. The trip commemorated a 100 years since the Paris Peace Conference, and honored President Wilson for his commitment to the Albanian people after World War I.
"They credit Woodrow Wilson with making sure that their culture and that their peoples were not just dissimilated across and gone forever," Robin von Seldeneck with the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library said.
The free presentation is slated for 6 p.m. Monday, January 13, at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum.
