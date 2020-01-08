Refreeze Tonight. Mid-Week Chills, Before A Warm Up.

As we move into Friday, temperatures will begin a warm up, ahead of the next larger storm that will impact us with rain, beginning later Friday and into the weekend. Friday looks mostly dry, but cloudy with highs in the 50s. Saturday, temperatures will rise into the warm mid to upper 60s. This is about 20-25 degrees above average. Temperatures will again in the 60s on Sunday. Rain showers will accompany the warmer weather. Some gusty winds may accompany a cold front Saturday night into Sunday with the rain. Some additional showers are still expected into early next week.