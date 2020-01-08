Refreeze Tonight. Mid-Week Chills, Before A Warm Up.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday brought us our first snow of the season with many locations across our area receiving 2"-3" with a few higher amounts. Watch for icy spots developing as temperatures fall from the low 30s into the 20s for the overnight and into the Wednesday morning commute.
Sunny, brisk, breezy and chilly for the mid-week, as Canadian high pressure builds to our north. Some gusty winds Wednesday and highs in the 40s. A very cold overnight into Thursday with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. Thursday, more sunshine with highs likely holding in the low 40s.
As we move into Friday, temperatures will begin a warm up, ahead of the next larger storm that will impact us with rain, beginning later Friday and into the weekend. Friday looks mostly dry, but cloudy with highs in the 50s. Saturday, temperatures will rise into the warm mid to upper 60s. This is about 20-25 degrees above average. Temperatures will again in the 60s on Sunday. Rain showers will accompany the warmer weather. Some gusty winds may accompany a cold front Saturday night into Sunday with the rain. Some additional showers are still expected into early next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Watch the refreeze of wet, untreated surfaces. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny , breezy, chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Chilly. Highs low 40s.
Friday: Increasing clouds, milder. Shower chance later in the day. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Showers likely and warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: More showers, warm. Highs low 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, more showers. Highs low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid to upper 50s.
