Major warm up ahead

Southerly flow ahead of this system will rapidly increase temperatures for the end of the week. Expect mid 50s by Friday, mid to upper 60s over the weekend. As temperatures increase, so do our chances for rain. Currently, showers look to be off and on through much of Saturday. The heaviest rain looks to come through very early Sunday, as a cold front approaches. This front will settle just to our south later Sunday and Monday. Rain chances are lower, but still possible during that period.