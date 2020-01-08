Major warm up ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine and above freezing temperatures are putting int a lot of work to help melt yesterday’s snow. Most snow will be gone by the end of the afternoon. Gusty winds are also helping to dry us out today. Sustained winds of 10-20 mph are expected with higher gusts. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley as well as Buckingham County. Winds will calm tonight. Clears skies will lead to frigid temperatures overnight mainly in the teens and lower 20s.
Sunny skies to start tomorrow. Temperatures will be close to seasonal. Clouds will gradually build during the second half of the day, ahead of our next storm system.
Southerly flow ahead of this system will rapidly increase temperatures for the end of the week. Expect mid 50s by Friday, mid to upper 60s over the weekend. As temperatures increase, so do our chances for rain. Currently, showers look to be off and on through much of Saturday. The heaviest rain looks to come through very early Sunday, as a cold front approaches. This front will settle just to our south later Sunday and Monday. Rain chances are lower, but still possible during that period.
Today: Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tonight: Cold, clear, calming. Lows in the teens to low 20s.
Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny. Chilly. Highs in the low 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Milder. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday: Rain showers. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Heavy rain early. Partial afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Variable clouds. Small chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s.
