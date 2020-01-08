2020 General Assembly session underway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Lawmakers from across the commonwealth are gathering for the start of the 2020 General Assembly session in Richmond.
Democrats are promising big changes now that they have the majority in the House of Delegates and Senate.
Starting Wednesday, January 8, state leaders will work until March to tackle issues ranging from gun control to the Equal Rights Amendment. Democrats have also pledged to ease restrictions on abortion access and raise the minimum wage.
Legislators each met in their respective caucuses Wednesday morning to go over how the next couple of weeks will work and to set priorities, which will include passing a two-year state budget.
Activists from the Charlottesville area are traveling to Richmond to take part in a rally later in the day, urging law makers to pass legislation in favor giving localities the power to remove Confederate monuments.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
