“During and after Hurricane Camille” event hosted at The Center in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been more than 50 years since Hurricane Camille devastated Nelson County. On Wednesday, people gathered at The Center in Albemarle County to remember.
Dick Whitehead, whose father was Nelson County sheriff during the storm, presented photos and videos depicting one of the worst natural disasters in Virginia history.
At least 113 people were killed and the county suffered more than $116 million in damages. Whitehead’s photo collection has been featured in many publications, including The Washington Post.
