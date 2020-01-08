Court throws out permit needed for Atlantic Coast Pipeline

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is needed now more than ever for our economy and to accelerate our path to a low-carbon future. New infrastructure will solve the chronic shortages of natural gas in Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina and allow these communities to revitalize their manufacturing economy. It will also provide the reliable natural gas we need to support the rapid expansion of renewables across Virginia and North Carolina. This project is all about growing the economy and moving toward clean energy, and we remain totally committed to its completion.