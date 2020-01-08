Charlottesville planning repairs for 4 bridges

Melbourne Road over Norfolk Southern Railway: Replacement of existing concrete bridge deck, cleaning and painting steel beams and other structural steel, and repairs to address embankment erosion and damaged drainage structures. The above repairs will result in minor changes to the current bridge configuration and aesthetics, but will not affect the overall functionality of the existing structure. With the concrete deck replacement, the existing sidewalks on each side of the bridge will be widened from 5’ to 6.5’ wide to meet current VDOT standards. This will result in a slight reduction in the lane and shoulder widths along the bridge, but will still accommodate on-street parking along the bridge. The deck replacement will also involve replacement of the existing railing on the outside of the bridge. The proposed replacement railing is a 54” tall steel railing, to be painted black, resulting in an improved aesthetic from the existing bridge railing.