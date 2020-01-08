Charlottesville planning repairs for 4 bridges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Repairs to four bridges in the City of Charlottesville are expected to get underway in a few months.
The work will affect three bridges on the Route 250 Bypass – over Emmet Street, Rugby Avenue, and Norfolk Southern Railway - and the bridge on Melbourne Road also over the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks.
The city says these are routine repairs that will largely address erosion, and there will be efforts to minimize affecting traffic.
“On the Melbourne Road Bridge there may be a time period where only one lane is open, for example, but again we’re going to try to minimize those disruptions,” Charlottesville Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said.
Any requests to hold a public hearing shall be sent to Mr. Chris Sibold, siboldc@charlottesville.org, by Friday, January 24. If no requests are received by this date, a public hearing will not be conducted.
01/08/2020 Release from Charlottesville:
The repair plans are currently under design by the city's consultant, Timmons Group, with design scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019. The construction contract is expected to be advertised for bid within the first quarter of 2020, with construction anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2020.
The repair plans are currently under design by the city’s consultant, Timmons Group, with design scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019. The construction contract is expected to be advertised for bid within the first quarter of 2020, with construction anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2020.
In 2015, the State of Good Repair Program through the governor’s Omnibus Transportation bill (§ 33.2-369 of the Code of Virginia) provided funding for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of structurally deficient bridges owned by both Virginia Department of Transportation and localities.
The project is funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation, utilizing the State of Good Repair (SGR) Funding source. The goal of the project is to repair specific components of each bridge that are currently in poor condition, restore the structural strength, and remove the Structurally Deficient designation.
The anticipated scope of construction work for each bridge is as follows:
Route 250 Bypass over Rugby Avenue: Repairs to concrete bridge deck and riding surface, repairs to steel beams, repair and replacement of bearings, cleaning and painting steel beams and other structural steel, repair and replacement of expansion joints, and repairs to address erosion and damaged drainage structures. The above repairs are not expected to result in any changes to the current bridge configuration, functionality, or aesthetics of the existing structure.
Route 250 Bypass over Norfolk Southern Railway: Repairs to existing concrete sidewalks, repairs to bottom of concrete bridge deck, repairs to concrete beams, repair and replacement of bearings, repair and replacement of expansion joints, and repairs to address embankment erosion. The above repairs are not expected to result in any changes to the current bridge configuration, functionality, or aesthetics of the existing structure.
Route 250 Bypass over Emmet Street: Repairs to concrete bridge deck and riding surface, repairs to steel beams, repair and replacement of bearings, cleaning and painting steel beams and other structural steel, repair and replacement of expansion joints, and repairs to address embankment erosion. The above repairs are not expected to result in any changes to the current bridge configuration, functionality, or aesthetics of the existing structure.
Melbourne Road over Norfolk Southern Railway: Replacement of existing concrete bridge deck, cleaning and painting steel beams and other structural steel, and repairs to address embankment erosion and damaged drainage structures. The above repairs will result in minor changes to the current bridge configuration and aesthetics, but will not affect the overall functionality of the existing structure. With the concrete deck replacement, the existing sidewalks on each side of the bridge will be widened from 5’ to 6.5’ wide to meet current VDOT standards. This will result in a slight reduction in the lane and shoulder widths along the bridge, but will still accommodate on-street parking along the bridge. The deck replacement will also involve replacement of the existing railing on the outside of the bridge. The proposed replacement railing is a 54” tall steel railing, to be painted black, resulting in an improved aesthetic from the existing bridge railing.
The city hereby announces a willingness to conduct a public hearing regarding the project. Any requests to hold a public hearing shall be sent to Mr. Chris Sibold, siboldc@charlottesville.org, by January 24, 2020. If no requests are received by this date, a public hearing will not be conducted. Prior to the start of construction, additional information will be released to the public regarding the construction timeline and proposed lane closures during construction.
