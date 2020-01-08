Breezy and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watch for icy roads this morning. Sunshine will help with our January thaw. A cold front will track across the area, causing wind to increase. Late this week into the weekend temperatures will rise into the 60s. Clouds increase, but we stay dry Friday. However rain will move in by Saturday. Right now it appears that Sunday will be improving with sunshine, however rain returns Monday and Tuesday.
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: mid 40s
Tonight: A Cuddle Alert ! Mostly clear and cold, Low: low 20s
Thursday: Partly Sunny and colder, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Clearing and pleasant, High: 67...Low: low 40s
Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s
