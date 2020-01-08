Area hospitals treat patients for snow related injuries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday's winter blast through central Virginia brought an unexpected amount of snowfall to the area. Public Works and VDOT crews didn't treat a lot of roadways beforehand because much was not expected to stick.
Despite those forecasts, the snow indeed stuck to roads. Those slick conditions caused many people to slip and fall or crash - sending them to area hospitals for treatments.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital treated roughly eight patients for injuries who came by ambulance. Patients were checked out and then discharged.
Over at the University of Virginia Hospital, nine patients were treated for accidents that occurred on snowy roadways.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.