Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors name new leadership

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County supervisors got to work Wednesday during their first meeting of 2020.
The Board selected Ned Gallaway as its new chair, and Donna Price as vice-chair Wednesday, January 8.
Price is the first transgender supervisor to serve. This also marks the first time five women are serving together on the Board.
The group talked about ways to better organize its work in 2020, and supervisors committed to having an equitable and inclusive community.
