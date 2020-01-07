Winter today, Spring this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Snow is blanketing most of Central Virginia today. Heavy snow fell from late morning to early afternoon and is now starting to lighten up. The duration of this storm will be short with the remainder of the snow falling before the evening commute. As of 1 PM this afternoon, about 2 inches of snow had fallen at the station in Charlottesville.
After the snow moves out, skies will begin to clear. Winds will pick up tonight to help dry us out, but any remaining wet spots will freeze overnight. Watch for slick spots on Wednesday’s morning commute. Sunshine returns in abundance by tomorrow afternoon. Sunny and seasonal conditions continue through Thursday.
Turning milder and wetter to end the week. As of now, Friday looks dry and cloudy with temperatures back in the 50s. On Saturday, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s. This is about 20-25 degrees above average. Temperatures will again be in the 60s on Sunday. Rain showers will accompany the warmer weather. The greatest chance looks to be on Saturday with more showers possible headed into early next week.
Today: Snow showers ending. Cold. Highs in the 30s.
Tonight: Becoming clear. Wet spots will freeze. Lows in the 20s.
Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs in the lower 40s.
Friday: Variable clouds. Milder. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Rain showers. Warm. Near record highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: A few showers. Warm. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: A few showers. Cooler. Highs in the 50s.
