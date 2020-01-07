Winter today, Spring this weekend

Turning milder and wetter to end the week. As of now, Friday looks dry and cloudy with temperatures back in the 50s. On Saturday, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s. This is about 20-25 degrees above average. Temperatures will again be in the 60s on Sunday. Rain showers will accompany the warmer weather. The greatest chance looks to be on Saturday with more showers possible headed into early next week.