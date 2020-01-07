Virginia senator introduces war powers resolution

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is sounding the alarm on the escalating situation in the Middle East. Now, he’s taking action to make it clear the decision of going to war lies with congress.
Kaine told reporters Tuesday, January 7, that he is not exaggerating when he says we are on the brink of war with Iran. The Democratic senator says it’s congress, not the president, who declares war.
Kaine recently introduced a war powers resolution to force a debate and vote in congress to prevent further escalations of hostilities with Iran. He says it's important to remember Virginia is very connected to the county's military mission with military families and contractors.
“The U.S. decision to abandon that diplomatic deal has led to a series of escalating hostilities between the United States and our allies and Iran and its proxies, and now it’s to the point where both the United States and Iran have carried out military activities that have killed and injured those on the other side,” he said.
Kaine says the war powers resolution will remain in a committee until January 13. Then congress can debate the issue and take a floor vote.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.