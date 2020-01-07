Snow and colder temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire NBC 29 viewing area until later today. Snow will advance across the region later this morning into the afternoon. One to three inches of snow can be expected across Central Virginia, and two to four inches are possible across the Shenandoah Valley. This fast moving system will move away later today. Most accumulations will be on untreated surfaces, however, watch out for icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Clearing and seasonably cold tonight. Sunshine returns Wednesday, and breezes will increase as well. Colder Thursday, before conditions begin to warm Friday into the Weekend. With warmer temperatures comes the chance for rain Saturday.