Snow affecting roads throughout Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Crews across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are treating the roads as the snow falls Tuesday.
Charlottesville Department of Public Works checked its equipment before heading out to keep the streets clear Tuesday, January 7. Roughly 1,200 tons of salt is all ready to be spread out across city streets and sidewalks if conditions worsen. Crews checked plow trucks Monday, and have prepared 20,000 gallons of brine to help make the roads safer.
“So we've been monitoring the temperatures and look at our forecasting services, and for the most part, today the ambient and road temperatures are expect to stay above freezing,” Interim Public Works Director Marty Silman said. “So we don't expect the snow to stick to the roads, but if it does, we have up to 24 trucks that we have pretty much outfitted ready to go.”
The city did not pretreat the roads ahead of Tuesday. Silman says crews can salt the entire area in just a few hours if the snow starts piling up.
Police are reminding folks to drive carefully, and keep plenty of space between vehicles.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is also warning drivers that conditions will be rapidly changing during the afternoon, and to be cautious.
