Sales - Local Account Executive

Job Summary:
WVIR-TV is seeking an experienced sales professional to sell and service advertising in the Charlottesville market. We are seeking an energetic individual who is organized, computer literate and has an understanding of both television and digital advertising. Essential to success in this position is an emphasis on personal contact and excellent service of local clients. Compensation is commensurate with experience, and the ability to generate new business. An excellent benefits package is available.
General Responsibilities:
- Sell and service existing broadcast and digital clients.
- Prospect and develop new broadcast and digital clients.
- Create and present schedule and sponsorship proposals in various hard copy and digital formats.
- Report on sales, sales efforts, and year to year progress weekly.
Requirements:
We are seeking an energetic individual who is organized, computer literate and has an understanding of both television and digital advertising. Essential to success in this position is an emphasis on new business development, personal contact and excellent service of local clients. Working knowledge of Microsoft Office products is required.
Additional Info:
Please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings
Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.
Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.
