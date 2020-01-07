RSWA: Ivy MUC to temporarily close Jan. 27

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recycling center in Albemarle County is set to be closed from January 27 to February 1.
The closure at the end of this month is needed to make repairs to the transport station building as a result of a fire at the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road last August.
Currently, the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says the center should be back open by Monday, February 3.
The Ivy Material Utilization Center (Ivy MUC), located at 4576 Dick Woods Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903, will be closed for business from Monday, January 27, 2020 thru Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Normal operations will resume on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 7:30 a.m.
This closure is required to complete necessary repairs to the Transfer Station that were caused as a result of the Thursday August 22, 2019 fire.
