Quick Shot of Snow Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some snow to fall Tuesday as Winter weather makes an appearance.
Winter Weather Advisory foe the Shenandoah Valley and parts of Central Virginia from 8 AM - 4 PM Tuesday. A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected. While most of the accumulation will occur on grassy areas and elevated surfaces, do be mindful of slick spots developing on roads. Main roads should remain just wet. Allow extra travel time.
Temperatures in the 20s to around 30 to start Tuesday morning. While the Morning commute may remain dry, snow is expected to develop from southwest to northeast mid morning and continue into the afternoon. Snow could fall at a good rate say late morning and early afternoon across the region. Form the foothills of the Blue Ridge, the Mountains into the Shenandoah Valley 1-3 inches of snow expected. Areas farther east in the western Piedmont may see around an inch. Most of the snow looks to end before 5 PM. Use added caution driving and allow extra time. Some icy spots will develop and during the snow, visibility will be reduced.
Drier, sunny, breezy and chilly for the mid-week, as high pressure moves overhead. Daytime highs in the 40s and morning lows in the low 20s, some upper10s possible.
As we move into Friday, temperatures will begin a warm up, ahead of the next larger storm that will impact us with rain, beginning later Friday evening and on and off rain Saturday into Sunday and possibly early next Monday. Temperatures this weekend in the 60s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Lows mid to upper 20s.
Tuesday: Snow developing, cold. Snow could mix in some locations with some rain. Snow amounts 1 to 3 inches. Highs mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny , breezy, chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Friday: Increasing clouds, milder. Shower chance later in the day. Highs 55 to 60
Saturday: Showers likely and warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: More showers, warm. Highs either side of 60.
Monday: Early shower, sun and clouds. Highs mid 50s.
