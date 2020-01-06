Quick Shot of Snow Tuesday

Temperatures in the 20s to around 30 to start Tuesday morning. While the Morning commute may remain dry, snow is expected to develop from southwest to northeast mid morning and continue into the afternoon. Snow could fall at a good rate say late morning and early afternoon across the region. Form the foothills of the Blue Ridge, the Mountains into the Shenandoah Valley 1-3 inches of snow expected. Areas farther east in the western Piedmont may see around an inch. Most of the snow looks to end before 5 PM. Use added caution driving and allow extra time. Some icy spots will develop and during the snow, visibility will be reduced.