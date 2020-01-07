Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg makes campaign stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg made his third campaign stop in the commonwealth in Richmond on Tuesday.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Bloomberg had a meeting of the minds over coffee. Next, Bloomberg and former governor Terry McAuliffe met up.
There's another Democratic debate looming next week and Bloomberg doesn't qualify. He doesn't have the number of donors necessary to be on the stage.
"I can afford to finance my own campaign. I'm going to do that and if I can't do the debates, I can't, but if they were to change the rules - I'd be happy to debate,” Bloomberg said.
When asked if he’d endorse Bloomberg, McAuliffe demurred, saying he has a few friends in the race and is waiting to decide.
