CFD announces hiring of deputy chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville firefighters are welcoming a new deputy chief to their ranks.
Joe Powers will be leading the Community Risk Reduction Section, a new position for the Charlottesville Fire Department, which is responsible for a range of things including helping businesses manage fire and other emergency risks.
Deputy Chief Powers will be sworn in at the Ridge Street Fire Station on January 9.
01/07/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:
Charlottesville, VA – Chief Powers will be responsible for leading the Community Risk Reduction Section. This is a new position for the department and was created by converting an existing position with funding from the already approved fire department budget.
Along with the traditional functions of the Fire Marshal’s Office, the Community Risk Reduction Section provides key leadership and direction with a broad range of initiatives aimed at reducing risk in our community. Some examples of this important work include developing strategies for reducing the impact of 911 system high utilizer individuals, assisting the business community in managing their risks from fire and other emergencies, and developing strategies and partnerships to assist the most vulnerable populations.
“The pace and complexity of development in our community along with the wide range of risks our firefighters are responsible for now requires every member of our department to play an intentional role in reducing risk throughout our community," said Chief Andrew Baxter. "Deputy Chief Powers has a strong track record of developing effective risk reduction strategies that fully leverage the talents and energy of our most important resource, our firefighters."
Deputy Chief Powers joins the department after an exemplary 19-year career with the Henrico County Division of Fire where he served in both operational and administrative positions.
"Throughout his career Deputy Chief Powers has demonstrated the ability to forge critical partnerships and I am confident in his ability to develop our Community Risk Reduction Section into what I predict will become a national model,” said Chief Baxter.
Joe Powers earned a Bachelor of Science from James Madison University, holds a Master of Public Administration from Arkansas State University and is currently enrolled in the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program.
“The Charlottesville and UVA communities are highly resilient, engaged, and offer fantastic opportunities to serve," said Deputy Chief Powers. "I’m excited to support the firefighters and staff in fostering programs, innovation, and community partnerships that match resources to risk. Together with our community the Charlottesville Fire Department will create measurable outcomes and lasting impacts.”
The media and members of the public are invited to join the department this Thursday, January 9 at 3 p.m. at the Ridge Street Fire Station for DC Powers swearing in ceremony.
At that time we will also be celebrating the graduation of Recruit Academy #4 which concluded at the end of December. Our three newest firefighters Colton Duprey, Ryan Kuhns, and Colton Mays will be sworn in alongside DC Powers on Thursday.
