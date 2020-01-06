Virginia poised to ratify Equal Rights Amendment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia can make history in the upcoming state legislative session by becoming the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). Congress passed the ERA as a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution nearly half a century ago.
However, only 37 of the 38 eight states needed to make it law have since ratified it. With Democrats in control in Richmond, it's likely Virginia will make it happen, but supporters can't celebrate just yet.
"The environment in Virginia is perfect to pass the era to ratify it. The environment in the country is not so this may have to wait for another day and a better time,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said.
Sabato says a legal battle will surely follow and much more conservative courts right now make it unlikely the ERA will become the law of the land.
