VDOT changing traffic pattern at intersection of US-29 and Rio Mills road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - If your commute includes Rio Mills road, you’re in for some traffic changes starting Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation is altering the traffic pattern where the road intersects with Route 29.
Starting tomorrow, Rio Mills road will be right-in-right-out only. Drivers on Rio Mills road will be unable to turn left onto US-29 and drivers on US-29 will be unable to turn left on Rio Mills.
“If you’re coming south on 29 you can turn right onto Rio Mills, if you’re on Rio Mills and you want to go south toward Charlottesville, you’re fine,” VDOT Spokesman Lou Hatter said. "You won’t be able to go across to Polo Grounds road and you will no longer be able to turn the left onto US-29. You will also no longer be able to turn the left from US-29, on to Rio Mills (road).”
VDOT wants to emphasize that drivers on Polo Grounds road will still be able to turn left onto US-29 as normal. The move is to ease congestion for drivers on US-29 and Polo Grounds road, which are both much busier routes.
“(Rio Mills road) only carries about 560 vehicles per day," Hatter said. “Compared to just across US-29, Polo Grounds road carries 2,700 vehicles a day so it’s a much larger volume of traffic.”
VDOT expects sign alterations for the traffic pattern change to be completed by Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.