UVA Basketball offense, shooters improving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVa basketball coach Tony Bennett says the 'Hoos have become a better and more competitive basketball team over the last two weeks.
Virginia (11-2, 3-0 ACC has moved up one spot this week in the A.P Poll to No. 18.
The offense is improving and hopefully has turned a corner.
Virginia matched a season-high with 65 points Saturday in a win over Virginia Tech.
The 'Hoos shot 46 percent.
Guys like Tomas Woldentensae are starting to heat up.
“I do think they’re improving, Cody, Casey and Tomas,” says Bennett. “Those guys are such an important part, and I explained to them before the Virginia Tech game. This isn’t just Braxton, Mamadi, this isn’t just their team and you’re trying not to screw it up. This is as much your team as it is theirs. We want you to engage, we want to anti-up.”
Braxton Key had a season-high 18 points against Tech and Bennett says Key’s resurgence after wrist surgery has helped the entire offense.
Kihei Clark, who had a career-high 18 points against Tech, has helped steady the ship.
“You forget he’s a sophomore in his second year,” says Bennett. “I do see growth and I think this is very good for his long-range projection and being a quality point guard at this level. He’s a warrior, his defensive mentality since he stepped on grounds. Then how he gets us going offensively when he’s locked in, that helps us a lot.”
Virginia will face a Boston College team Tuesday that has a record of 2-1 in the ACC but coming off a a 39-point loss to Duke.
When you lose a game like that what you come back with says a lot," says Bennett. “So we expect them to be very focused an intense”.
