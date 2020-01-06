United Methodist Church in Charlottesville could split from traditional church

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville leaders of the United Methodist Church are waiting to determine how to deal with a potential split in the church over the role of the LGBTQ community.
Leadership declined to comment on camera, but say they are awaiting an official vote on the proposed ‘traditional Methodist’ denomination of the church on the national level. Last year, clergy in Charlottesville rebuked a decision that gay people could not be ordained and same-sex couples could not be married by a Methodist reverend in the church.
A vote on the new denomination is planned for May.
