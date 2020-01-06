Sophomore Kihei Clark is ‘The Engine’ for UVa

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The 19th-ranked Virginia men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 in the ACC with a 26-point victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday at JPJ.
The Cavaliers are allowing just forty points per game so far in conference play.
Sophomore point guard Kihei Clark had another big game for the 'Hoos.
After posting his second-career double-double in the victory over Navy, Clark scored a career-high 18-points against the Hokies, and also dished out six assists.
The sophomore repeatedly drove to the basket against the Hokies, and drew a lot of contact, making 7-of-8 free throws, while also disrupting play on the defensive end of the court.
“He played terrific, both ends of the floor,” says UVa head coach Tony Bennett. "We tried to open the court a little more for him, and let him attack. Make some decisions, and he was really good. I was proud of the way he battled, but the pressure her put on both ends of the court, offensively, and defensively, certainly was one of the major keys to victory.”
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young says, “Clark is very, very good. He’s the engine for them. He carved us up pretty good.”
Clark says, “I was just taking what the defense was giving me. Braxton (Key) and Mamadi (Diakite) did a good job sealing guys in on the post, so just taking advantage of that, and looking to score.”
Virginia will be back in action on Tuesday at Boston College.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.