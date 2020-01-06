Sally Hudson hosts general assembly send off

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -The Virginia general assembly session begins Wednesday. Delegates new and returning from the Charlottesville-Albemarle area are getting ready for the big day.
57th district delegate elect Sally Hudson is preparing for her freshman year in the Virginia general assembly.
Hudson hosted a sendoff party at champion grill Sunday ahead of her first day in Richmond. She said she is ready to hit the ground running.
"It’s an incredible blessing to serve this community we are one of the most innovative communities in Virginia we're going to bring a lot of energy and new ideas to Richmond," said Hudson.
Several groups from Charlottesville will be at the monumental justice rally in Richmond on Wednesday which is the first day of the 2020 general assembly.
