Rain and snow showers Tuesday

Tuesday’s morning commute still looks dry, but a mix of snow and rain showers will begin by late morning. Snow may pepper down fairly hard for a period, especially in the Valley and higher elevations. These areas have a better chance of seeing minor accumulations of 1-2″. The rest of us may see up to an inch. Showers will likely end prior to the evening commute, but drivers will need to watch for some slick spots, especially if on back roads or traveling over the mountains.