Rain and snow showers Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WVIR) - While today is a pleasant, mild, and dry day, big changes are ahead for tomorrow. Temperatures will drop fairly rapidly overnight tonight, leaving us in the 20s just before sunrise. With this colder air in place, a quick developing system coming out of the Tennessee River Valley may bring us some snow.
Tuesday’s morning commute still looks dry, but a mix of snow and rain showers will begin by late morning. Snow may pepper down fairly hard for a period, especially in the Valley and higher elevations. These areas have a better chance of seeing minor accumulations of 1-2″. The rest of us may see up to an inch. Showers will likely end prior to the evening commute, but drivers will need to watch for some slick spots, especially if on back roads or traveling over the mountains.
Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures near seasonal averages. Then, temperatures warm and skies cloud up going into the weekend. Friday will likely be dry with highs in the 50s. A better chance of rain on Saturday with highs around 20 degrees above average. A few showers may continue into Sunday.
Today: Sunny, breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
Tomorrow: Rain and show showers develop in late AM. Minimal accumulations. Highs in the 30s.
Wednesday: Sunshine. Cool, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Near average. Highs in the low 40s.
Friday: Becoming cloudy. Milder. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Rain showers. Warm. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Additional rain. Late clearing. Highs near 60.
