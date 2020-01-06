Nice Monday. Some Light Snow Possible Tuesday

Quick changes will unfold for Tuesday, as Winter weather makes an appearance. A quick moving disturbance will bring some light snow across the region starting mid morning Tuesday into the afternoon. It will be cold to start and some light accumulations will be possible. The snow could mix with some rain before ending. At this time, generally 1″ or less across Central Virginia, with 1″-2″ of snow for the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and into the Shenandoah Valley. Daytime highs Tuesday in the upper 30s to low 40s. Stay tuned for updates.