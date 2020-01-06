Nice Monday. Some Light Snow Possible Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A bright and sunny start to Monday with lows in the 20s and low 30s and afternoon highs for most in the low 50s.
Quick changes will unfold for Tuesday, as Winter weather makes an appearance. A quick moving disturbance will bring some light snow across the region starting mid morning Tuesday into the afternoon. It will be cold to start and some light accumulations will be possible. The snow could mix with some rain before ending. At this time, generally 1″ or less across Central Virginia, with 1″-2″ of snow for the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and into the Shenandoah Valley. Daytime highs Tuesday in the upper 30s to low 40s. Stay tuned for updates.
Drier, sunny, breezy and chilly for the mid-week, as high pressure moves overhead. Daytime highs in the 40s and morning lows in the low 20s, some upper10s possible.
As we move into Friday, temperatures will begin a warm up, ahead of the next larger storm that will impact us with rain, beginning later Friday evening and on and off rain Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures turn wamer next weekend, back in the low 60s and this looks like another soaker.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Monday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows upper 20 to lower 30s.
Tuesday: Cloudy, some light snow possibly mixing with rain. Some light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny , breezy, chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows 20s.
Friday: Increasing clouds, milder. Shower chance later in the day. Highs 55 to 60
Saturday: Showers and milder. Mostly cloudy. Highs lower to mid 60s.
Sunday: Showers, some clearing, breezy, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.
