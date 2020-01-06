Mild & breezy today, light snow tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -The first day of the work and school week will feature sunshine and breezy conditions with above normal temperatures.However a developing fast moving area of low pressure will spread clouds for Tuesday’s morning commute, and light snow moving in later into the morning. A change over to rain showers is expected by the afternoon. Colder air will move across the region through mid week, but another warm up is expected by late week in to the weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow and rain, High: upper 30s...Low: upper 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: upper 40s...Low: low 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and colder, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, High: mid 50s...Low: around 50
Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Clearing with a few showers, High: around 60...Low: around 40
