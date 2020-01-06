Mild & breezy today, light snow tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -The first day of the work and school week will feature sunshine and breezy conditions with above normal temperatures.However a developing fast moving area of low pressure will spread clouds for Tuesday’s morning commute, and light snow moving in later into the morning. A change over to rain showers is expected by the afternoon. Colder air will move across the region through mid week, but another warm up is expected by late week in to the weekend.