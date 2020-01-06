First responders on scene of crane collapse in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - First responders are on the scene of a crane collapse at a construction site in downtown Charlottesville.
A crane being used in the construction of the new 3TWENTY3 office building on 2nd Street Southeast appears to have crashed trough several floors. One person is said to be injured at the scene.
The Charlottesville Fire Department sent out a tweet at 8:27 a.m. Monday, January 6, asking people to avoid the area.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing situation, and this article will be updated as we learn more details.
