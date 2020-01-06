Federal case against Charlottesville attorney moves forward

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville attorney accused of attempted extortion was back in a federal courtroom Monday morning.
Timothy Litzenburg is charged with one count of attempted extortion for allegedly threatening legal action against an unnamed company if it did not pay him and his associates $200 million in “consulting fees.” He is currently out on a $20,000 bond.
Last month, the judge granted Litzenburg’s request for a delay so that he could find a lawyer.
The court learned Monday, January 6, that Richmond-based attorney Jacqueline M. Reiner will be representing Litzenburg. The attorney also asked the judge to give her time to familiarize herself with the case.
The next court date has not yet been set.
Litzenburg is also currently involved in litigation with Monsanto about health risks related to its weed killer, Roundup.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.