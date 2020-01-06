Charlottesville rally against war in Iran

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -About two hundred people gathered outside of the city’s federal courthouse in to protest. This all comes after president trump ordered a drone strike, killing a top Iranian military general.
City councilor Michael Payne said this rally shows the widespread opposition of war.
"The trump administration has committed an act of war by assassinating a top military leader of another country which again is an act of war which under the constitution is required to have congressional authorization which has not happened so it’s very important that we make our voices heard," said Payne.
Payne suggests people contact Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner as well as 5th district congressman Denver Riggleman to ask them to vote for legislation opposing war.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.