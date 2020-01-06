Albemarle County Architectural Review Board addresses possible Overlook Hotel

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A boom in business might be coming near a shopping center on Pantops. A proposed new hotel could mean more visitors to Albemarle County, but plans are in the early stages.
The Overlook Hotel could be built just off of Route 250 East, near where it intersects with Hansen Road. On Monday, at an Architectural Review Board meeting, members discussed what needs to change for plans to move forward.
The proposed five-story hotel would have an entire level of parking underneath it. However, there are concerns right now that the proposed plan does not follow the rules of a conservation easement.
Members of the Architectural Review Board also said that they have some concerns about the way the hotel and road would be perpendicular to each other, and more trees would need to be added to the area surrounding the parking lot.
A decision about how the Architectural Review Board will advise county supervisors about this hotel is a long way off, given the work that needs to be done.
“Those are issues that will be of concern for the board if a plan similar to the one that was presented today goes forward,” Dade Van Der Werf, with the Architectural Review Board, said.
The county’s site review committee will be next to take a look at those initial plans for the hotel.
