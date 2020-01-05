A veteran has spent months training to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro for a good cause

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -One veteran who lives in Crozet will be heading to Tanzania next month with a program that’s part of the Chris Long Foundation and the journey is providing a well of good will. Corporal Kevin Blanchard lost his leg to an IED near the Syrian border in 2005. Now he’s embarking on a different journey, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro."Going from 13 months in the hospital. Being in a wheelchair to not knowing if I’d be able to walk again to be able to climb 20 thousand feet," Blanchard said.