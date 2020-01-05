A veteran has spent months training to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro for a good cause

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -One veteran who lives in Crozet will be heading to Tanzania next month with a program that’s part of the Chris Long Foundation and the journey is providing a well of good will. Corporal Kevin Blanchard lost his leg to an IED near the Syrian border in 2005. Now he’s embarking on a different journey, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro."Going from 13 months in the hospital. Being in a wheelchair to not knowing if I’d be able to walk again to be able to climb 20 thousand feet," Blanchard said.
Blanchard will make the trek with other veterans via conquering Kili, a program through Waterboys, an organization sponsored by the Chris Long Foundation. “It’s an amazing cause you know I get to go to a foreign country in Tanzania and raise money for people that don’t have such a basic necessity as clean water,” he said. Most of the money raised goes towards hiring a contractor in Tanzania to build and drill a clean water well.
Doctors have warned him against it and he has to find the right prosthetic, but there is no stopping him, he’s in full training mode. “I do a lot of squats, a lot of deadlifts, a lot of endurance training so incline treadmills, stair climbers.. anything to really get my heart up as much as possible.”
Each climb up the mountain is symbolic as it represents the miles many people in Tanzania have to walk to get clean water. Corporal Blanchard has a 20 thousand dollar fundraising goal. You can click this link to donate.
