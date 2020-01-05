Sunny Sunday and Monday, changes Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Sunshine and cooler on this Sunday with a northwest breeze.
Dry on Monday as many will be going back to work and school after the long holiday break.
A fast moving and weak weather disturbance will move over the region Tuesday with some rain. A little wet snow at the onset possible.
Drier and cooler Wednesday and Thursday.
Turning milder late week as more rain is likely at the end of the week and especially next weekend at this time.
Sunday: Brisk sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 40s for the Valley and lower 50s for central VA. Northwest breeze.
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows lower to mid 30s.
Monday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Monday night: Fair sky and chilly. Lows upper 20 to lower 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some rain. A little wet snow at the beginning possible. Mainly for the higher elevations and Shenandoah Valley. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and more seasonable. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s Lows mid 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds with a shower chance later in the day. Highs 55 to 60
degrees. Lows in the lower 50s with showers Friday night.
Saturday: Showers and milder. Mostly cloudy. Highs lower to mid 60s. More rain possible next Sunday.
Milder and wetter than average conditions expected through at least mid-January.
