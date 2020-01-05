Play for preemies basketball results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The 4th annual “Play for Preemies” high school girls basketball tournament began at 11 a.m. at Western Albemarle High School.
The event raises awareness and funds for premature birth at UVA’s Children’s Hospital. Co founders and spouses Kris and Heather Wright because of personal encounters.
“Going through that experience twice ourselves, when we were in the NICU for 20 total weeks between our children," says head girls basketball coach of WAHS Kris Wright.
"You see the amazing work that the nurses, doctors and specialists all do in the department, so we have a platform that we can raise awareness and help those folks out.”
This event has raised almost $13,000 in its first three years donated to hospitals.
”Showing them how they can give back as well and really making something positive out of something tragic that happened to us and just really giving back," says Co founder Heather Wright.
There are 12 teams involved in the event.
“If you’re going to play games anyways and we are. It’s fun to play them against teams you may not see as often," says Wright.
"For instance, we’re playing Buffalo Gap who we haven’t played in my 12 years as the head coach here. It’s a different team to see which is neat to experience.”
GAME RESULTS:
Riverheads 65, Monticello 63
East Rockingham 39, Culpeper 36
Faith Christian 32, Broadway 31
William Monroe 50 vs. Jefferson Forest 26
Fluvanna vs. STAB
Buffalo Gap vs. Western Albemarle
