Holly’s Diner benefit honors Tess Majors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -Holly’s Diner hosted a New Year’s masquerade Saturday night in honor of Tess Majors.
Majors’ who was fatally stabbed while walking in a New York City park in December is being remembered by friends.
"Tess didn't believe in vilifying Tess didn't believe in using death to promote political agendas Tess believed in peace and Tess believed in rights and Tess did not deserve this," said Harli Saxton.
Saxon asked for the community to help support Majors’ band “Patient 0” by streaming their album. Donations from the show will go to the music resource center.
