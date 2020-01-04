Scottsville veterans craft space ribbon cutting held on Friday

SCOTTSVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Veterans in Scottsville now have the chance to practice some trade skills. ‘The Space of Scottsville’ officially opened with a ribbon-cutting on Friday.
It's a place to help veterans and people in the community learn woodworking skills. Some of the crafts volunteers will be teaching include pottery, coding, fiber crafts and more.
Bob Abbott, the founder of ‘The Space of Scottsville’, says veteran suicides are on the rise again and this is one way to try to prevent them. “Every county has a veteran that knows how to swing a hammer and needs a purpose in life and we hope that this space and the spaces across the country can help give the veterans that purpose again.”
On Saturday, January 11, there will be a grand opening with plenty of family-friendly activities. The owner encourages everyone to come out and enjoy what the space has to offer.
