Robots clash at First Tech Challenge Charlottesville qualifier

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Some of Virginia’s best and brightest students converged on University of Virginia grounds to put their brains, and robots, to the test.
UVA played host to the Charlottesville regional qualifier for the First Tech Challenge. Middle and High Schoolers build robots to complete tasks and go head to head with other teams.
“They’re just small, 18 inch cube robots," Jay Gardner, a c and they compete in games of four robots each, that’s 2 v 2 and we rank the teams based on how they do in qualification matches. After that they have elimination matches and we decide who the best robot overall is.”
The event featured teams from all over Virginia, and surrounding states. Gardner’s team, from Albemarle High School, has already qualified for the finals in Richmond. The team spent the day volunteering, with some students commentating on the matches for crowds of on-lookers.
“It gets you really involved in STEM. I was involved in my middle school years for three years, and after that I was really excited to do more cool robotics stuff so I went on to a math and science academy at the local high school. It just gets students involved and its fun.”
The finals will take place in February in Richmond.
