Play for Preemies event raises thousands for babies in the NICU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -An Albemarle County couple is raising thousands of dollars for babies born prematurely after experiencing the loss of their child. This year marks the fourth annual Play for Preemies Showcase where 12 area high school girl’s basketball teams compete at Western Albemarle High School.
The event has collected thousands of dollars over the years and has also inspired some to do even more to help the cause. “Chris and Heather had their twins when I was in high school. Chris was my high school basketball coach and I always knew I wanted to be a nurse but I didn’t know I wanted to be a NICU nurse until that happened,” Kathryn Crickenberger, a nurse in the NICU at UVA said.
All proceeds from the event go to UVA and Carilion’s Children’s hospitals.
