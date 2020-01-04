No. 19 Virginia improves to 3-0 in ACC with 65-39 win over Virginia Tech

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett talks to his team in the huddle (Source: WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff | January 4, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST - Updated January 4 at 4:14 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The No. 19 Virginia basketball team got a 18 points each from Braxton Key and Kihei Clark in a dominating 65-39 win over Virginia Tech.

The 18 points was a career-high for Clark and a season-high for Key. The 65 points matched a season-high for the 'Hoos..

Kody Stattman was the only other Wahoo scoring in double figures. He had a career-high 10 points.

Virginia led 30-17 at halftime.

Virginia Tech came into the game as the ACC’s top three-point shooting team, but Virginia held the Cavaliers to just 4-of-25 shooting from beyond the arc.

Virginia shot 46.3 percent for the game and improved to 11-2 and 3-0 in the ACC.

Virginia Tech drops to 10-4 and 1-2 in the ACC.

Virginia’s next game is Tuesday at Boston College.

