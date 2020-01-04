Mild for now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Spring-like on this Saturday as we’re ahead of a cold front. A scattered shower chance will continue. It will not be a washout today.
The cold front will slide to our east tonight. This will allow for cooler temperatures to filter in through Sunday and Monday. It’ll still be a little milder than average for this time of year.
Dry on Monday as many will be going back to work and school after the long holiday break.
A fast moving and weak weather disturbance will move over the region Tuesday with some rain. A little melting snow possible for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Overall this low pressure area will provide some rain showers.
Drier and cooler Wednesday.
Turning milder late next week as more rain is likely at the end of the week and especially next weekend at this time.
Overall milder and wetter than average conditions expected through at least mid-January.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a scattered shower. Highs temperatures in the upper 50s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 60s for central Virginia.
Saturday night: Clearing, cooling and drying. Lows lower 30s for the Valley and mid to upper 30s for central VA. Northwest wind at 5 to 20 mph.
Sunday: Brisk sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s for the Valley and lower 50s for central VA. Northwest wind at 5 to 20 mph.
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some rain. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and more seasonable. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 50. Lows upper 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds with a shower chance later in the day. Highs 55 to 60 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.