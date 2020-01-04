Gusty wind alert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Wind Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains overnight into Sunday morning. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph. Gusting to 55 mph.
A cold front brought a brief downpour Saturday afternoon. The cold front is now east of the region. This will allow for cooler temperatures to filter in overnight through mid week. Overall it’ll still be a little milder than average for this time of year.
Dry on Monday as many will be going back to work and school after the long holiday break.
A fast moving and weak weather disturbance will move over the region Tuesday with some rain. A little melting snow possible for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Overall this low pressure area will provide some rain showers for central Virginia.
Drier and cooler Wednesday and Thursday.
Turning milder late next week as more rain is likely at the end of the week and especially next weekend at this time.
Saturday night: Clearing, cooling and drying. Lows lower 30s for the Valley and mid to upper 30s for central VA. Gusty northwest winds.
Sunday: Brisk sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 40s for the Valley and lower 50s for central VA. Northwest breeze.
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some rain. A little wet snow at the beginning possible. Mainly for the higher elevations and Shenandoah Valley. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and more seasonable. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s Lows mid 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds with a shower chance later in the day. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the lower 50s with showers possible Friday night.
Saturday: Showers and milder. Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 60s.
Milder and wetter than average conditions expected through at least mid-January.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.